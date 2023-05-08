Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:UJAN opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.