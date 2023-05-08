Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Get Rating) by 672.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 538,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,190 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UOCT opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

About Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.