Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

