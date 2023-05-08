Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS FAUG opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.