Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

