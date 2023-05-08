Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

PAPR stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

