Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

