CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. CommScope has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

