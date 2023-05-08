Comparing Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) & Its Peers

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million $13.49 million 6.04 Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors $1.97 billion $330.41 million 9.19

Profitability

Southern Michigan Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 23.99% 16.17% 1.10% Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 24.81% 13.03% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 914 7679 6636 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp peers beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

