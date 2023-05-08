Comparing Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) & Its Peers

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 316 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.
Risk and Volatility
Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern Michigan Bancorp
|$51.51 million
|$13.49 million
|6.04
|Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors
|$1.97 billion
|$330.41 million
|9.19
Profitability
This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern Michigan Bancorp
|23.99%
|16.17%
|1.10%
|Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors
|24.81%
|13.03%
|1.20%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern Michigan Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors
|914
|7679
|6636
|305
|2.41
As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Southern Michigan Bancorp peers beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About Southern Michigan Bancorp
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.
