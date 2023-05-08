Compass (COMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Price Performance

NYSE COMP opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.70. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Compass

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.