Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. CL King cut their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.