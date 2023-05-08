Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Computer Programs and Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.35 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $380.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

See Also

