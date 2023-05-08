Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.56-$0.68 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.
