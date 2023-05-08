Computer Task Group (CTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Computer Task Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.56-$0.68 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Computer Task Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also

