Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. FBN Securities started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.53.

CFLT opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,450 shares of company stock worth $20,663,396. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

