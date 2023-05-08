Contrasting Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $55.55 billion 1.43 $12.42 billion N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -19.09

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rio Tinto Group and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 2 5 5 1 2.38 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Lithium has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats American Lithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

