Contrasting S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) & OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.63 $135.52 million $3.74 7.19 OP Bancorp $105.83 million 1.22 $33.31 million $2.08 4.05

Dividends

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. S&T Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 33.39% 12.32% 1.61% OP Bancorp 28.05% 18.99% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.73%. OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given OP Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

