CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.72 on Friday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

