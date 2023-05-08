CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
CoreCivic Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:CXW opened at $8.72 on Friday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,932,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Company Profile
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.