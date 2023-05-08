Cormark Trims Information Services (TSE:ISV) Target Price to C$28.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The stock has a market cap of C$392.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.69.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of C$46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.771028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.