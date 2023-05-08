Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 64.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.