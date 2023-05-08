Coty (COTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Coty has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.35-$0.36 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.35-$0.36 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE COTY opened at $12.10 on Monday. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,862,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.