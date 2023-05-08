Coupang (CPNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPNG stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $194,784,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coupang by 656.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Coupang by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,278,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,516,000 after buying an additional 1,180,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,127,000 after buying an additional 1,090,536 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.02.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

