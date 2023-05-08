Credit Suisse Group Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $172.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.85.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.9 %

EXPE stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

