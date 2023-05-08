Credit Suisse Group Raises Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $170.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $422.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.98.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,148 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.