Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $74.63 million and approximately $26.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.