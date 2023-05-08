Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) vs. Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.11 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.48 Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion 2.06 $670.17 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Point Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.82%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

