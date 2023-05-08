Critical Survey: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) versus HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Intrusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Intrusion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Intrusion and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrusion 0 2 1 0 2.33 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Intrusion currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.61%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Intrusion has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intrusion and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrusion -215.55% -2,107.15% -136.41% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intrusion and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrusion $7.53 million 3.30 -$16.23 million ($0.82) -1.44 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.42 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Summary

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) beats Intrusion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant. The company was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

