Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cronos Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.01 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Earnings History for Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

