Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.01 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $765.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
