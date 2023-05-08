Cutera (CUTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cutera to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Cutera has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cutera by 69.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

