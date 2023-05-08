Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $139.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $149.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.43.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

