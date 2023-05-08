Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Livent were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CICC Research raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

