Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $176.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

