Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $2,436,512.18 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $242.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

