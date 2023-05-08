DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,458,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,056,000 after buying an additional 568,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,281,000 after buying an additional 2,899,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,934,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 639,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

