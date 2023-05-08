Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,577 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 60,577 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

