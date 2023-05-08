Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $153.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 189,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

