Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $121.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $116.30 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

