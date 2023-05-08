Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $67.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Shopify Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify



Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

