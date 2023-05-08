Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.