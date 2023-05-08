Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.25 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Lyft stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 134.14% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

