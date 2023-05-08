Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $22.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

FANG opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

