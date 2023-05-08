DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) CEO Sells $499,977.00 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $499,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $38.00 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.69.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $286,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 62.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $255,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

