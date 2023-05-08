Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $83.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

