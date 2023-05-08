DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. DISH Network has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $26.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 268,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,383,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

