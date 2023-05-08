Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after buying an additional 282,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after buying an additional 416,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

