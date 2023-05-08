Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $351.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.08.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average is $341.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
