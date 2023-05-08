Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $351.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.08.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day moving average is $341.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

