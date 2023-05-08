DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.06.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

