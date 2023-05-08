Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.