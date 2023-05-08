Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 3,417 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.