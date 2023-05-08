Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 24,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

