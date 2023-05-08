Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,427 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE SIX opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.05 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

